Researcher stabs colleague in Antarctic station

A researcher at Russia’s Antarctic station has reportedly stabbed and injured a colleague in an apparent emotional breakdown.

The Interfax news agency said the incident occurred on October 9th at Bellingshausen Station’s canteen.

It added that the injured researcher has been taken to a hospital in Chile.

Interfax said the assailant later voluntarily surrendered to the chief of the station and was placed under house arrest.

The agency said that the incident had resulted from “tensions in a confined space”.

The Bellingshausen Station was founded by the Soviet Union in 1968 and is named after a 19th-century Russian explorer of the Antarctic.– AP