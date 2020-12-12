Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to discuss whether to continue talks

British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to speak on Sunday to decide whether to continue negotiations to reach a trade deal and avoid a damaging shift to default terms.

The talks remain difficult, a British source said, as the two sides sought a way to reconcile EU demands for guarantees of comparable standards in the UK in exchange for free single market access, with London’s desire for autonomy to diverge.

Talks were expected to run late into the night between the teams of Michel Barnier and David Frost in Brussels on Saturday and continue on Sunday before the two leaders speak. Ms von der Leyen has said that a decision will be made on the future of the talks one way or another on Sunday.

Despite EU hopes that the dire prospects for the British economy would force the London government to come to a compromise, Mr Johnson’s position is understood to be unchanged.

Transition period

Britain’s transition period, during which it has largely kept the same terms temporarily since leaving the bloc in January, is due to end on December 31st and without a deal default World Trade Organisation terms will take effect including steep tariffs on some goods.

Both sides have said that a failure to reach a deal is now a more likely outcome than not, a result forecast to shrink Britain’s economy and damage Irish exporters in particular, while causing widespread disruption.

Negotiators have long struggled to reach an accord on the three sticking points of governance, fishing rights, and the so-called level playing field, with the question of how to ensure fair competition in the future emerging as the biggest stumbling bloc as the talks reach their finale.

Earlier on Saturday, the confirmation from the British Ministry of Defence that four Royal Navy gunboats have been placed on standby to guard British waters from EU trawlers if there is no agreement was been greeted with anger by some senior Tories.

Reports also suggested that UK ministers are considering beefing-up Navy powers in legislation to authorise them to board and arrest fishermen found to be contravening post-Brexit rules.

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called the threat “irresponsible” while former European commissioner Lord Patten said the prime minister’s no-deal rhetoric was based on the “runaway train of English exceptionalism”.

Meanwhile, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said the deadline for the end of the Brexit transition period should have been extended due to the global pandemic.

‘One of the huge mistakes’

He told Times Radio: “One of the huge mistakes of this year, in my view, particularly when the pandemic hit, was to insist that the transition period ended on the 31st of the 12th.

“It is a known fact in the history of trade deals that trade deals are prolonged. They create division and difficulty and the idea of trying to push a trade deal into a calendar year in the middle of a world pandemic was — to put it at its mildest — not a good idea, and it still isn’t.”

He said British and EU negotiators could decide on Sunday that they needed more time.

“I think people should be big enough to say: ‘Listen, we’ve had a pandemic all year, let’s have extra time on this.’”

Mr Ahern added: “I think to just explode it all and to go into a whole period of uncertainty and retrograde steps for Europe, retrograde steps for the United Kingdom, is the last thing they should do.” – Additional reporting: Agencies