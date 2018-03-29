At least 68 dead following riot at jail in Venezuela

Some 68 people have died after a riot and a fire at a jail in the in Venezuela, the country’s chief prosecutor has said.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said that four prosecutors have been named to determine what happened in Valencia, a town about 160km (100 miles) from Caracas.

Local officials had earlier confirmed only that there had been fatalities. They said they were working to determine the exact number and declined to provide any estimates “out of respect for the families.”

Distraught relatives clamouring for information about detained loved ones clashed with police outside the station during the day.

Officials had released little information throughout the day. All but two of the victims were men, Mr Saab said. The facility, attached to a police station, had a capacity of about 60 detainees, workers at the scene said, although prison crowding has often resulted in Venezuelan detention facilities exceeding their capacities.

The Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons, a group that monitors prison conditions, has said there is chronic overcrowding nationwide. “What we want is justice,” one relative, Maria José Rondén, said in a video posted to Twitter. “We want to know everything that is happening.” Gunfire was reported as the rioting began, although the source and the reasons were unclear, and the fire erupted during the unrest.–Reuters and NYT