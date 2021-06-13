Two Australian men charged with murder of Irish teenager to appear in court

Two of three men charged with the murder of an Irish teenager in Australia are to appear in court on Wednesday.

Cian English (19), originally from Bullock Park, Carlow Town, but who was living in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am Saturday, May 23rd last year during an alleged robbery.

The teenager was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan. The family settled in Brisbane in 2011.

He fell to his death during an alleged armed robbery, following an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on prescription drugs.

Two of the three accused men, along with Hayden Paul Kratzmann (20) and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (18), will appear before Southport Magistrates Court on June 15th. Mr Soper-Lagas is on bail.

The third man, Jason Ryan Knowles (22), will appear before the same court on September 30th. Mr Kratzmann and Mr Knowles are remanded in custody.

Two female minors, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are also charged with the teenager’s murder.

All five are also charged with stealing, robbery, torture and deprivation of liberty and will appear at Southport Magistrates court in Queensland.