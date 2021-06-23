Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily to close on Saturday

Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily will close by Saturday due to the prevailing circumstances in the city, its publisher, Next Digital, said on Wednesday after national security police arrested another employee.

The end of the popular 26-year-old tabloid, which mixes pro-democracy discourse with celebrity gossip and investigations of those in power, has escalated alarm over media freedom and other rights in the Chinese-ruled city.

In a statement on its website, Next Digital said the decision to close the newspaper, which employs about 600 journalists, was taken “due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong”.

The statement came after 500 Hong Kong police took part in a raid that saw officers sift through reporters’ computers and notebooks. Police last week froze assets of companies linked to the newspaper and arrested five executives.

On Wednesday, it arrested a columnist on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces.

Authorities have said dozens of Apple Daily pieces may have violated the security law, the first instance of authorities taking aim at media articles under the legislation.

Rights groups, media organisations and Western governments have criticised the raid, but Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that such criticism amounted to attempts to “beautify” acts that endangered national security.

Police, who typically do not disclose the names of those arrested, said they had arrested a 55-year-old man on national security charges.

A senior executive at Next Digital , which publishes Apple Daily, said a lead writer for editorials and a reporter were arrested, without identifying them. It was unclear why the reporter was arrested.

A police representative said they had no immediate information on a second arrest.

Apple Daily has come under increasing pressure since its tycoon owner and staunch Beijing critic, Jimmy Lai, was arrested last year under the contentious legislation. Lai, whose assets have also been frozen under the security law, is already serving a prison sentence for taking part in unauthorised assemblies. – Reuters