Heavy rains on Australia's east coast bring worst flooding in decades

Heavy rains along Australia’s east coast over the weekend have brought the worst flooding in half a century in some areas, authorities said on Sunday, forcing thousands to evacuate and damaging hundreds of houses.

New South Wales (NSW) premier Gladys Berejiklian said the downpour across Australia’s most populous state, of 8 million people, was worse than initially expected, especially for low-lying areas in Sydney’s northwest.

“Yesterday, we were hoping it will only be a one-in-20-year event, now it looks like a one-in-50-year event,” Ms Berejiklian said at a televised briefing.

People in parts of Sydney’s northwest were ordered to flee their houses in the middle of the night as fast-moving waters caused widespread destruction. Late on Sunday, about 1,000 people were asked to evacuate, after Berejiklian said that some 4,000 people may be asked to leave their houses.

Ducks swim inside a flooded park along the overflowing Nepean river in the Penrith suburb of Sydney on March 21st, 2021. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty

Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, breaking trees and damaging road infrastructure. Emergency services estimate the total number of damaged houses to be “in the hundreds”.

Several major roads were closed across the state, while many schools called off classes for Monday.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison, in a Facebook post, announced federal financial assistance for those affected.

The flooding comes in stark contrast with the devastating bushfires that struck Australia in late 2019 and early 2020, when nearly 7 per cent of NSW land was scorched.

Evacuation warnings

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 13 areas in NSW, including the Hunter, one of Australia’s major wine regions.

Several dams, including Warragamba, Sydney’s main water supply, spilled over causing river levels to surge.

Meteorologists said the downpour is set to continue for several days. Emergency crews have responded to about 6,000 calls for help since the start of the rains on Thursday, including nearly 700 direct pleas for rescue from floods.

The extreme weather has also affected Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine delivery across NSW, disrupting the country’s plans to deliver the first doses to almost 6 million people over the next few weeks.

On Sunday, Australia’s medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, granted approval for locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines.

The Australian government has purchased 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be manufactured locally.