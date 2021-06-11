Bus crash in Pakistan kills at least 19 and leaves 50 injured

At least 19 people have died and 50 others were injured after a speeding bus carrying pilgrims overturned on a highway in south-western Pakistan.

The crash happened in Khuzdar, a district in the Baluchistan province, local police said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The pilgrims were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighbouring southern Sindh province, after visiting the shrine of a Sufi saint when the driver lost control on a sharp turn and the bus overturned. – PA