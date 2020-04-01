Urgent call-out for Irish scientists to help global coronavirus response

An urgent, call-out has been issued to Irish scientists to undertake critical research, development and innovation projects to support the national and global response to Covid-19.

This is in response to a “global research roadmap” issued by the World Health Organisation, which outlined immediate priorities and knowledge gaps in addressing the pandemic.

Irish funders of research have mobilised forces to provide a range of opportunities for researchers and innovative companies in addressing this need.

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Enterprise Ireland, and IDA Ireland have launched “a joint rapid-response call to fund research, development, and innovation activities that will deliver significant and timely impact for Ireland within the context of the current emergency”.

The initiative, aimed at both the public and private sector, is to support development of innovative solutions “that can have rapid demonstrable impact”.

Separately, the Health Research Board and the Irish Research Council have announced the need to do research targeted at “development of medical countermeasures; health service readiness, and social and political countermeasures to Covid-19”.

SFI director general Professor Mark Ferguson stressed the collaborative approach and commitment to “share the latest knowledge, developments and innovations . . . and develop shared solutions to the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Involvement of relevant Government departments and/or other public sector bodies in drawing up proposals and the delivery of solutions is being strongly encouraged. “Any solution supported under this call must be operational and fully deployed within six months of project start,” according to SFI which is helping to expedite allocation of supports for proposals.

In light of the Covid-19 crisis, SFI, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland “recognise the challenges facing researchers, industry and higher education institutions, and significant demands placed on key stakeholders working in clinical settings”.

So funders would take a flexible and pragmatic approach to the management of these challenges in relation to awards. “Applications that propose the adaptation, blending or re-purposing of existing products, processes, technologies and infrastructures are also strongly encouraged,” it added.

The main problem areas they have identified are in:

Contact tracing of infection sources and data analytics.

Frontline healthcare (supply of ventilators, use and supply of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control).

Monitoring the impact and effectiveness of control and mitigation measures.

Re-purposing existing technologies, products or processes.

Rapid, reliable, diagnostic testing and sampling optimisation.

Supporting essential behaviours of self-isolation and social-distancing.

Mitigation measures relating to the disruption the crisis is having on Irish society, including impact on essential services and supply chains.

Epidemiological and serological studies including novel approaches to better understand transmission and virus spread (relevant to humans and animals) and to evaluate potential impact of control measures.

The research will also be applied to efforts to reduce the impact of any future epidemics.