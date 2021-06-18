Snap election after Poots resignation could be run as ‘referendum’ on protocol – Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has warned a snap election in the North as a result of the chaos in the DUP could be run as a “referendum” on the Northern Ireland protocol.

“The difficulties and tensions linked to the implementation of the protocol and the fallout from Brexit is still very live across Northern Ireland,” he said, adding the summer could be “potentially very tense” as the marching season begins.

“We all have an obligation to calm those tensions, to respond to genuine concerns, to show flexibility and pragmatism in terms of how the protocol is implemented.

“The EU understands that. The EU and British government have an obligation to find a way forward on those things, and the Irish Government is very much involved in trying to do that.”

He was speaking after Edwin Poots resigned after just three weeks as leader of the DUP, amid party anger at a UK government pledge to grant Sinn Féin a key concession on Irish language laws.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he does not believe the crisis caused by the sudden resignation of Mr Poots will lead to elections in Northern Ireland.

“In my view, it is not what Northern Ireland requires, given that we are in the middle of a pandemic and there is a real urgency around health services in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It is very important that we all work collectively on the island towards maintaining stability, and [with] calm heads staying focused on what is important to the people.”

He added: “The Government will work with all parties and with the British government to protect the institutions of the Good Friday [Belfast] Agreement and to work towards ensuring the continuation of the Assembly and the Executive.”

The leadership of the DUP was an internal matter for the party, he said, but he added he would be willing to work with the new leadership that emerged

“It’s been personally a very difficult time for the outgoing leader Edwin Poots. I think it is important that we maintain relationships obviously.

Irish language

Mr Martin expressed confidence that the Irish language legislation which precipitated the leadership crisis would be introduced. He said the legislation had been agreed by all parties and the difficulties surrounded its implementation.

Mr Coveney said Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis “did the right thing” in guaranteeing Irish language legislation would be pushed through Westminster if not passed at Stormont, as it was agreed in the New Decade New Approach deal agreed last to restore power-sharing.

“The idea that we introduce an election in the middle of all of that, in the short term, which in some ways would be a referendum on the protocol and some of the issues of division we have seen, means that the election would be based on polarisation and division as opposed to focusing on policy change and governance to deal with problems in Northern Ireland,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland

He said “stability and political leadership” are needed “as opposed to an election at a time of real polarisation and tension across Northern Ireland within communities and society”.

“We have enough challenges right now without a very divisive, polarising election in Northern Ireland. But that is what could happen if political leadership can’t find a way of stabilising things.”

UK government

The British government has confirmed that it will legislate at Westminster for the Irish language if the Stormont institutions fail to do so by October. Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said the commitment made by Mr Lewis is unaffected by Mr Poot’s resignation as DUP leader on Thursday.

“I think, as the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has made clear, his priority is supporting a strong, resilient and functioning devolved government that can deliver in the best interests of all the people of Northern Ireland. We’ve confirmed that if the Northern Ireland Executive has not progressed language legislation by the end of September, we will take the legislation through the UK Parliament.

Asked if the prime minister was concerned that the turmoil at the top of the DUP could lead to the collapse of the institutions in Northern Ireland, the spokesman repeated the British government’s commitment to a strong devolved administration at Stormont.

“It’s obviously the case that the leadership of the DUP is a matter for the DUP but as we always do, the Northern Ireland Office and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will continue to work closely with the Executive,” he said.

‘Monumental mistakes’

Meanwhile, a former special adviser to Arlene Foster has accused Mr Poots of making “monumental mistakes” in the 24 hours before his resignation.

Emma Little Pengelly, a former DUP MP and adviser to Mr Poots’s predecessor Arlene Foster, said he had failed to demonstrate the necessary leadership.

She told BBC NI’s The View: “Edwin was clearly very, very keen to take the leadership, there were many in the party unhappy about the way that it was done.

“It was then over to him then to demonstrate why he felt it was necessary.

“What were the changes that he felt needed to happen?

“However, over the course of the last two weeks we haven’t seen that — for example in terms of North-South relations, the protocol and of course what has happened over the last 24 hours.”

She added: “What has happened over the last 24 hours, last night and into today seem to have been monumental mistakes.”

New leader

Mr Poots quit as DUP leader on Thursday night after losing the support of his party less than five weeks after he was elected to replace Arlene Foster.

In a statement Mr Poots said he had asked the party chairman “to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected”.

“The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected,” he said. “This has been a difficult period for the party and the country, and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”

It is not clear what the consequences may be for Paul Givan, his close ally who he nominated as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Poots was narrowly elected as DUP leader on May 14th following the party’s first leadership election. He was the shortest-serving DUP leader ever, officially lasting only 21 days in office.

Earlier he faced an internal revolt from his party over the timing of his nomination of Mr Givan as the North’s First Minister.

In the early hours of Thursday, Mr Lewis brokered a compromise deal to break the deadlock over nominations to the posts of First and Deputy First Minister. A failure to fill the posts by Monday could have brought down the North’s Assembly.

The UK government agreed to step in and legislate for Irish language and other cultural provisions agreed in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach deal in October if Stormont failed to do so by then, satisfying demands from Sinn Féin and four other Northern parties.

Sinn Féin announced it would proceed with the nomination of a Deputy First Minister, and Mr Poots on Thursday morning said he intended to nominate Mr Givan “at the earliest opportunity”.

However, he faced an internal revolt from peers and seven out of the party’s eight MPs, who wrote to him expressing their concern. They asked him to wait and “explain the basis of your agreement” to nominate a First Minister before taking any further steps.

At a bruising meeting held shortly afterwards, at least 20 of the party’s Assembly members voted against the nomination going ahead. It is understood Mr Poots and Mr Givan were not present for the vote as they had already left to go to the Assembly chamber for the nomination process.

Mr Givan was due to attend a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Armagh today, in his first official engagement in the role, but the gathering was last night cancelled.

“Given political developments in Northern Ireland today, tomorrow’s NSMC Plenary meeting has been postponed at the request of the Northern side,” the Government said in a statement. - Additional reporting PA