Revised mica scheme expected to cost more than €1bn, Taoiseach says

A revised scheme to address the problems of homeowners affected by the mica controversy will cost more than €1 billion, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said the scheme established by the previous government last year was estimated to cost close to €1 billion but he he know believed “we will go over that”.

“The Government is absolutely committed to doing the right thing and will provide exceptional resources to make these homes liveable again,” he said.

Mr Martin was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as thousands of protesters from Donegal, Mayo, Clare and other counties whose homes have been damaged by defects caused by minerals such as mica and pyrite protested outside Dublin’s Convention Centre, where the Dáil is sitting.

The current compensation scheme for home owners currently offers up to 90 per cent of the rebuilding or remediation costs.

Ms McDonald repeatedly asked the Taoiseach to give a commitment that the State would pay 100 per cent of remediation costs as she cited owners facing face bills of up to €100,000, which they could not afford.

Mr Martin declined to say that 100 per cent funding would be made available, but insisted that the money being made available to deal with the problem would be far in excess of that previously announced.

Sloganising

The Taoiseach accused Ms McDonald of “sloganising” about 100 per cent cover when the issue was complex and required more study.

The Cabinet earlier decided that a working group of Department of Housing officials would examine the issue and report back within six weeks.

Mr Martin said the process would involve the Mica Action Committee “with representatives from the different counties, involving the local authorities, and also the department to work on the scheme”.

Ms McDonald said that people living in homes destroyed by faulty blocks are suffering serious stress to their mental health. The flaws had inflicted untold misery on the families affected, she said.

“They go to bed at night wondering will their gable end fall down or will the chimney on their neighbour’s house fall down,” Ms McDonald said.

The Sinn Féin leader said her party had tabled a motion urging that the Government guarantee 100 per cent compensation for these families.

Aware of plight

Mr Martin said he was very aware of the plight of these families and he had seen the problems for himself having visited the areas last week.

He said in the council in Donegal estimated that one third of the homes affected would have to be completely demolished.

“The Government will do everything possible for these families to give them a scheme which will bring back their homes to an acceptable standard as they were,” he said.

He said the Government would deal with the up-front costs. Nobody should have to pay up to €10,000 for an engineer’s report, he told Independent TD Thomas Pringle.

Mr Martin said there would be different solutions for different homes which were different sizes with different problems. The issue had gone on for too long and it had to be addressed, he said.

Forgotten county

Mr Pringle said his native county of Donegal was the most forgotten county but protesters from there were in Dublin making their voices heard.

“We will not be forgotten and the public is behind us in our claim for 100 per cent compensation, no less,” he said.

Mr Martin said he had spoken to the Attorney General because he had an issue with “people who have walked off the pitch”, including block suppliers, designers and builders, banks and insurance companies.

“The State can’t forever be held accountable alone in respect of behaviours or actions where others fell short, be it in the private sector or elsewhere.”