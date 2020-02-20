No taoiseach elected as voting concludes on first day of new Dáil

Leo Varadkar is to go to Áras an Uachtaráin later on Thursday night to resign following an inconclusive series of Dáil votes to select the next Taoiseach.

In the first vote, Mr Varadkar received 36 votes in his favour but 107 TDs voted against him and 16 abstained.

Independent Minister of State Sean Canney voted with Fine Gael.

Fianna Fáil, Labour, Sinn Féin, Aontú, the Green Party, Solidarity-People Before Profit and a number of Independents including Thomas Pringle, Catherine Connolly and Carmel Nolan opposed his election.

The Social Democrats abstained as did some Independents.

To be elected the nominee must receive more Tá (Yes) votes than Níl (No).

Voting for Taoiseach is by walk through vote not electronically, and TDs must proceed through the Tá and Níl lobbies.

The Dáil also voted against the election of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as taoiseach by 97 votes to 41 with 19 abstentions.

Mr Canney who earlier voted for Leo Varadkar for Taoiseach also supported Mr Martin.

Independent Noel Grealish voted for Mr Martin as well. Independent TDs Michael McNamara and Cathal Berry also backed Mr Martin.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald failed to be elected taoiseach but received most votes of any of the party leaders with 45 in favour, 84 against and 29 abstentions.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and Independents Catherine Connolly, Thomas Pringle and Joan Collins backed her.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan received 12 votes in favour, 115 against and there were 28 abstentions in his bid for the position of taoiseach.

It was the final of four votes on nominations of party leaders for the job.

The House adjourned without a Taoiseach and the incumbent, Mr Varadkar, now goes to Áras an Uachtaráin to tender his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Varadkar remains in place in a caretaker capacity until a new Taoiseach is elected.

The Dáil is expected to sit again on March 5th.

New group

Nine TDs from across the country have agreed to come together to establish The Regional Group.

This group will operate as a technical group in Dáil Eireann for speaking time and the scheduling of parliamentary business.

The group was established following the decision by Dáil Eireann today (Thursday) to establish a business committee to progress the day-to-day operation of parliamentary business.

The Regional Group consists of: Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD and Peadar Toibin TD.