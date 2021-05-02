Local lockdowns not ruled out as Donegal infections remain high

Local lockdowns could be introduced to tackle high rates of Covid-19 in parts of the country, a Cabinet member has said, amid ongoing concern about infection numbers in Co Donegal ahead of the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett said regional lockdowns could not be ruled out as a means to combat high incidence of the disease in certain areas. “It is Donegal this week. It could be another county or area in another few weeks,” she said.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and senior health officials held talks at the weekend with Donegal politicians over the high rates of Covid-19, particularly in northern parts of Co Donegal.

The discussion centred on further supports that could be put in place to bring the numbers under control.

Incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal has been above the national average since last September, and the county currently has the State’s highest rate at 293.4 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 127.3 nationally.

The incidence in Milford stands at 675 cases per 100,000 people and in Letterkenny it is 600. However, in the south of the county the rate of infection is about three times lower than the national average.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) and Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) have issued a joint warning about the dangers of infection in Border areas. Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster said it was vital their advice was followed.

Blamed

She urged people living along the Border to use “common sense” when it comes to cross-Border travel, which has been blamed for driving Covid-19 infection rates.

“It is very important, particularly along the Border corridor, that people respect the restrictions, that they have common sense and listen to all of the directions they have been given,” she said.

The meeting with Donegal politicians considered the need for more walk-in test centres and heard calls for better communication of the public health message. HSE chief executive Paul Reid described the meeting as “very helpful”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s This Week programme, he acknowledged there were areas of concern but said care needed to be taken not to stigmatise any particular location or people because of high infection numbers.

He said further walk-in Covid-19 testing centres could be established in the county in addition to the current site in Letterkenny. However, he added that the first line of defence against Covid-19 everywhere was adherence to public health measures.

Measures

Ms Hackett said she believed the measures agreed at the meeting on the Donegal situation would help to drive down the transmission rates.

The Co Offaly-based Green Party senator told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that Offaly reversed its high incidence rate a few weeks ago and walk-in testing helped to address the problem.

“We have to ask people in the county there to keep up vigilance,” she added.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn called for more vaccination centres and walk-in test centres to help suppress the spread of the virus. Mr Mac Lochlainn said, “The challenge in Donegal, as it is anywhere across the island, is to hold it together.”

Local lockdowns are not unprecedented. Last August, as the country enjoyed an easing of restrictions after the first wave of the pandemic, Kildare, Laois and Offaly went into lockdown for two weeks because of their high incidence rates.

Restrictions were eased after a fortnight for Laois and Offaly but extended for a further fortnight in Kildare because of stubbornly high case numbers, which was criticised by local businesses and residents.