Healy-Rae tells Taoiseach to ‘cop on’ in row over cataract bus

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae angrily rejected claims in the Dáil by the Taoiseach that he approached Mass goers at churches in Kerry about bus transport to the North for cataract surgery.

The Kerry TD called on Micheál Martin to “cop on a small bit” in a furious outburst when he said “God damn it, that’s an awful thing to say”.

Mr Martin said a clinician had told him that Mr Healy-Rae approached elderly people after Mass but he apologised for any offence caused when a number of TDs hit out at his remarks.

The row erupted after Independent Cork South-West TD Michael Collins raised the issue of cross-border buses for patients seeking cataract treatment.

Mr Collins said it was a 20-minute procedure that many people had been waiting for, some for up to five years.

He said that the Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae had organised taking 2,000 people from call over Cork and Kerry to Belfast in the past two years, some of whom are in their 90s.

Mr Collins said “they had no choice except to go blind at home or go to Kingsbridge Private Hospital, Belfast to save their sight”.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that some TDs hired buses and paid for them themselves which he said was a tribute to them.

But he told Mr Collins that “you haven’t paid for the cataracts (procedure). The taxpayer does”.

Mr Collins had said he welcomed the announcement of a cataract theatre in Cork but said people who were losing their eyesight could not wait two years or even two months.

He asked that the directive allowing for cross-border treatment should be allowed to continue after December 31st “Brexit or no Brexit”.

The Taoiseach said he had announced last week that there would be a cataract surgery theatre developed at the South Infirmary-Victoria hospital which would have “two side-by-side ophthalmology operating theatres which will go to tender shortly and which will have a capacity of 2,000 cataract surgeries annually.

“One theatre will deal with the most complex ophthalmic cases while the second will serve as a dedicated cataract theatre”.

He then added that the cost of Mr Collins’ organising buses “been a game changer too for the Deputy electoral in terms of number of people on buses”.

Danny Healy-Rae said the comment was unfair. Michael Healy-Rae said “that was a snide comment and beneath you Taoiseach”.

The Taoiseach said “come on, the lads need to relax” and added that “I was reliably informed that Deputy Michael Healy-Rae approached people outside a Mass saying he could get them on the bus if they wanted a cataract operation”.

Mr Healy-Rae angrily intervened and said “you should take that back. You’re a disgrace. You’re only in the bottom of the barrel now coming out with that kind of a statement. Cop on a small bit, Taoiseach”.

Mr Martin said it was the truth but Mr Healy-Rae said “God damn it, that’s an awful thing to say”. He accused the Taoiseach of “smiling and laughing as if it’s some sort of a joke. If somebody belonging to you was going blind, you wouldn’t like it.”

The Taoiseach told him to calm down and apologised for any offence but said he had been told by a clinician.

He told Mr Healy-Rae it was evidence “of the measure of the energy you apply” to informing people who do not know they can avail of treatment in the North.

Mr Collins accused the Taoiseach of making a joke of people who are going blind but Mr Martin said the taxpayer paid for the procedures.

He added that an EU directive allowing people to travel to other member states for treatments would no longer apply once the UK left the EU.

The Government and the HSE is attempting to negotiate a separate agreement with the NHS for the use of facilities in the North and payment for them.

“This is being considered and discussed with the UK authorities and we are devising a memorandum of understanding for British citizens in Ireland and Irish citizens in Britain”.