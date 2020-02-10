Election 2020: FG and FF must do ‘democratic thing’ and sit down for talks – McDonald

Sinn Féin has won the general election and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael must do the “democratic thing” and sit down with them for talks on the formation of a new government, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

“Sinn Féin has won the election. We have won the popular vote,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

Counting in the general election resumes in centres across the State this morning with 82 of 160 seats left to be filled.

Thirteen of 39 constituencies have completed their count with Sinn Féin currently leading with 29 seats, Fianna Fáil on 16, Fine Gael on 14; Independents on nine, Green Party on five, Social Democrats on two, Solidarity People Before Profit on two and Labour on one.

Sinn Féin has run 42 candidates with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael running double that amount and while the party is currently leading the polls, the final result may see either of the other two parties with more seats than Sinn Féin.

Ms McDonald said her preference remains a government without either of the two formerly largest parties, but added that “grown up people” sit down and talk.

“The democratic thing is for them to speak to me and stop this business of saying Sinn Féin can be put on the margin . . .so many people now have chosen us to represent them,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms McDonald said she has made contact with the Greens, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit to explore whether there are the numbers and political will to form a government without Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

She will also talk to Independents as seats are filled and “obviously also the Labour party and everybody outside the old two”.

But she was also “very glad” that Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin has “come to his senses” by seemingly softening his opposition to a coalition with Sinn Féin, she said.

“It was never a sustainable position to suggest that a party such as ours, that represents such a substantial number of citizens, that there would be an active campaign to exclude us was completely wrong,” she said.

“We’ve known for for a long time that the dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is over . . The people have made that decision.”

Ms McDonald added: “This vote for Sinn Féin is for Sinn Féin to be in government, for Sinn Féin to make a difference, for Sinn Féin to be tested, for Sinn Féin to deliver.”

Ms McDonald said she believes a “people’s government” can be formed.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted the party, which stormed home in many constituencies with huge surpluses, should have ran more candidates.

“There is no doubt there are constituencies where we have left seats behind,” she said.

Casualties

There have already some high-profile casualties. Minister for Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his fellow Independent Cabinet minister Katherine Zappone looked set to lose out in Dublin South-West. Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Government chief whip Seán Kyne looks likely to lose his seat in Galway West. The former Labour leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile Fine Gael backbenchers Noel Rock and Kate O’Connell are likely to lose out. Fianna Fáil’s Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.

Sinn Féin candidates stormed to a series of spectacular victories in general election counts on Sunday, reshaping Ireland’s political landscape as party leaders begin to turn their attention to how the next government might be formed.

Though many seats remain to be filled, a hung Dáil, which will be dominated by three big parties – Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – is inevitable.

Sinn Féin candidates all over the country won huge victories, with many elected on the first count with huge surpluses, catapulting the party into the front rank of Irish politics and making it a contender for government. Fine Gael seems certain to suffer losses, while Fianna Fáil looks set to be the largest party in the new Dáil, analysts were projecting last night.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured after he got elected on the fifth count in Dublin West. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was elected on the fifth count in Dublin West, reiterated he would not form a government with Sinn Féin, but indicated a coalition with Fianna Fail could be possible, saying “we are willing to talk to other parties about the possibility of forming a new government, one that would lead the country forward for the next five years”.

Fianna Fáil sources reported an emerging debate in the party about potential coalition with either Fine Gael or Sinn Féin. Party leader Micheál Martin, who was elected on the sixth count in Cork South Central, appeared to soften his pre-election refusal to contemplate coalition with either of his two rivals, declining to explicitly rule out a coalition deal with either.

Mr Martin said for any government to be sustainable, the policy platforms between the participating parties have to be compatible. “It has to be coherent and it has to be sustainable and deliverable. They’re very significant issues that can’t be glossed over in the euphoria of an election day and all of the tension, interest and excitement around it,” he said.

Later, Mr Varadkar seemed to echo Mr Martin’s views when he said to form a government together “you need to have roughly the same views around the courts of the criminal justice system, around how the economy and society should be run and also how democracy should function and that’s what makes my party, Fine Gael, not compatible with Sinn Féin”.

Opinion was divided in Fianna Fáil on whether it should enter coalition with Sinn Féin or Fine Gael, or stay out of government. The divide was evident on the party’s backbench and among the frontbench of Mr Martin’s most senior TDs.

“Government with Fine Gael isn’t a radical gesture,” said one member of the frontbench. “I don’t see how Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can be seen as reflecting a radical general election result. Sinn Féin is a mixture of Brexit Party populism and nationalism that kinda has to be tempered in my view – or else the centre collapses.” Another TD said he would prefer coalition with Sinn Féin rather than Fine Gael, adding Mr Martin “needs to swallow his pride” or step down as party leader.

Micheál Martin of Fianna Fail reacts to being elected to the 33rd Dáil at for Cork South-Central on the sixth count. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Consider coalition

Galway TD Éamon Ó Cuív has suggested that Fianna Fáil must consider coalition government with Sinn Féin rather than a grand coalition with Fine Gael.

Mr Ó Cuív, who topped the poll in Galway West, said he has always been open to a coalition with Sinn Féin and that he would be “totally opposed” to any arrangements which would see Fine Gael retain power. “There is great arguments going on all day about whether we are nearer Sinn Féin or Fine Gael,” Mr Ó Cuív said.

“My heart is much nearer the Sinn Féin side of the argument in terms of services for the people and putting the people before economic theory.”

Another senior Fianna Fáil TD last night said if the party was to share power with Fine Gael, “We may as well shut up shop.” However, the TD also added Sinn Féin should be allowed to form a government of the left. But others in Fianna Fáil are more open to coalition with Fine Gael, perhaps including one of the small parties, such as the Greens.

Senior Fine Gael sources said they expected Mr Varadkar would approach Fianna Fáil about entering into a grand coalition.