Cabinet approves Climate Bill which commits State to zero carbon by 2050

The Cabinet has approved the publication of the Climate Action Bill which commits Ireland to be a zero carbon State by 2050.

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan, who brought the legislation to the meeting today, said that the Bill would be a game changer in terms of reducing carbon emissions in the State.

The final legislation contains much stronger language than the draft legislation published by Mr Ryan last autumn which was criticised for not setting sufficiently robust language, and for using language around targets that was too vague.

As he went into the meeting Mr Ryan praised the pre-legislative scrutiny that had been conducted by the all-party Committee on Climate Action.

In addition to the longer-term targets, the Bill commits Ireland to a 50 per cent reduction in 2018 levels by 2030, which will be a considerable challenge, particularly for agriculture which comprises 33 per cent of Irish emissions.

