Ballymurphy: Brandon Lewis says UK government ‘truly sorry’

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the UK government is “truly sorry” for the events in Ballymurphy 50 years ago in which 10 innocent people were killed.

On Tuesday, Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan found that 10 people killed in Ballymurphy in August 1971 were “entirely innocent”. She found that nine of the 10 had been killed by soldiers, and found that the use of lethal force was not justified. Mrs Justice Keegan also criticised the lack of investigation into the 10th death, that of John McKerr, and said she could not definitively rule who had shot him.

More to follow