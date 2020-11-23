Woman (40s) dies in road traffic collision with truck in Co Westmeath

A woman in her 40s has died following a collision with a truck in Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 1pm in the townland of Glascarn, Rathconrath. The woman (45) was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle which collided with a truck. Her body has since been removed to the mortuary in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a postmortem will take place.

The truck driver, a man in his early 40s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road was closed on Monday for a technical examination to be carried out by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Gardaí have also appealed for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.