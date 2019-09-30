Weather warnings in place with risk of heavy rain and spot flooding

Two weather warnings are in place on Monday as up to 35mm of rain is expected to fall in the south and east of the country along with a risk of spot flooding.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry until 4pm while a similar notice is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford until 8pm.

Separately, Met Éireann is continuing to track Hurricane Lorenzo which could make landfall in Ireland on Thursday. The forecaster is due to take part in a conference call with the National Hurricane Centre on Monday morning for the latest update on the category 5 hurricane, which is currently centred just over 2,000 kilometres southwest of the Azores.

Forecast

Monday will start dry in most places with patchy fog clearing to give some brighter spells. However, rain along the southwest coast will spread up over the country during the day, with heavy rainfall likely.

Somewhat drier conditions will develop in the southeast in the afternoon with highest temperatures between 13 and 16 degrees.

Monday night will bring further rain and lowest temperatures will be between seven and 11 degrees with some mist and fog.

Tuesday will start out damp, blustery and cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. Brighter, clearer and mainly dry weather will gradually extend from the west and northwest during the morning. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry apart from the odd coastal shower in the north with temperatures dropping between two and six degrees.

Wednesday is due to be a dry day countrywide with mist and fog patches slowly clearing to give some bright and sunny spells.

It will be a rather cool day with highest temperatures ranging between 11 and 14 degrees. It is expected to be dry in many areas overnight but cloud increasing from the Atlantic will bring a little drizzle to western parts by the morning. Lowest temperatures will be between four and nine degrees overnight, with coolest conditions in the northeast.