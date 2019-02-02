Two men shot in paramilitary style attacks in Derry

PSNI said two men were shot in “paramilitary style attacks” in two locations on Friday night in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

“Innocent residents shouldn’t have to worry about criminal thugs shooting people outside their homes,” the police said in a tweet.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was called shortly after 8pm, following reports a man had been shot in the legs and hands

On January 19th, a car bomb detonated outside a courthouse in Derry. No one was injured in the blast, which was later claimed by a group calling itself the “IRA”.

The incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to the Belfast Agreement. – Reuters