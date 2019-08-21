Traffic delays after tanker overturns at Dublin’s East Wall

A tanker overturned at Dublin’s East Wall on Wednesday morning, partially blocking the southbound section of the dual carriageway between the Dublin Port Tunnel and the East-Link bridge.

The southbound bore of the tunnel was closed to traffic for a time but has since reopened, according to AA Roadwatch. Traffic delays in the area are improving, it said.

A spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the tanker was not carrying fuel or hazardous chemicals.

A tanker overturned in Dublin on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

As the tank itself had become “disengaged” from the cab and had overturned on the road, a crane was called to assist.

AA Roadwatch said the tanker has been cleared.

The disruption to traffic in the area is expected to last a few hours.