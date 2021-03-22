Top Green Party figures break ranks to back Hazel Chu’s Seanad hopes

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has signed nomination papers for Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu whose nomination for the Seanad the party had refused to support.

The Green Party leadership had held back on endorsing Ms Chu’s candidacy, as it believed she stood little chance of winning a seat. The party said on Monday that it was not putting forward a candidate and that Ms Chu “is not contesting the election as a Green Party candidate”.

However, alongside Ms Martin, several other Green Party members have defied the leadership to sign Ms Chu’s nomination papers. They include Minister of State Joe O’Brien, and Neasa Hourigan, both of whom voted against the Government last year, Francis Noel Duffy TD and Seantor Vincent Martin. Mr Duffy is married to Ms Martin and Mr Martin is her brother.

She also secured nominations from Senators Eileen Flynn and Lynn Ruane, said sources, and Independent TD Marian Harkin.

Support of women

Ms Flynn said that she had signed nomination papers for Ms Chu because there were not many women running the race.

“I believe her own party should have given her the opportunity to run as a woman and a woman from an ethnic minority group. If I was a woman from an ethnic minority and my party [were] not giving me the opportunity to go, I would appreciate other women supporting me,” said Ms Flynn.

In statement, the Green Party said: “The Green Party’s executive committee decided against holding a selection convention to nominate an official Green candidate. The party has not endorsed a candidate in this election. Cllr Chu is not contesting the election as a Green Party candidate.”