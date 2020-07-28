Teachers cast doubt on school reopening timeframe

Teachers have cast doubt over whether schools will be able to reopen next month.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (Asti) said they have a “mighty task” ahead of them to get students back within weeks.

Deirdre Mac Donald, Asti president, said she was “not confident” the Government’s plan for reopening schools can be put in place within the timeframe outlined.

“It is the logistics of it,” she said.

“Some schools will need more changes to the school infrastructure, or maybe have to get in extra portacabins or space that is available in a nearby hall or something like that.”

Ms Mac Donald also warned that getting the 1,000 promised extra teachers, as well as panels of supply teachers in place, “is no small task either”.

More than 1,000 additional secondary school teachers are to be hired as part of plans announced by the Government to reopen schools at the end of August.

A significant funding package of more than €375 million to support schools reopening was signed off at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Under the plans, extra teachers will be hired to allow some schools to split larger classes to adhere to physical distancing rules of one metre between desks.

While she expected significant numbers to be drawn from existing part-time teachers, the Asti president said few would be encouraged to come out of retirement.

Ms Mac Donald also suggested a staggered return to schools would be better than everyone arriving back “in big bang theory on one day”.

“Everyone has to get used to this new regime,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Everybody will need their day to get in, see the place, how it works — it is a very different place from September of any other year.”

Supply teachers need to be assigned to a school, rather than several schools, she added, to keep “as closed a school regime” as possible.