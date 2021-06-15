Stormont deadlocked over introduction of Irish language legislation

Stormont remained deadlocked on Tuesday night over the introduction of Irish language legislation ahead of Monday’s deadline for the nomination of the North’s first and deputy first ministers.

Sinn Féin has asked the UK government to intervene to bring forward the legislation at Westminster but said it would not nominate a deputy first minister without it.

If the positions are not filled an Executive cannot be formed, collapsing the Stormont Assembly and forcing an election.

Asked by the BBC if Sinn Féin would nominate a deputy first minister without such intervention by the UK government, the Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard replied: “No, there’s simply no basis for power sharing if we don’t have movement on these issues.

“Power sharing was returned on the basis that we had partnership working, and that means people need to be faithful to the agreements we made.

“We can’t do politics here in the North of Ireland on bad faith and broken promises. Sin é.”

The SDLP said on Tuesday it would seek to introduce language and culture laws for the North at Westminster next week if the deadlock over Irish language legislation is not resolved.

The party leader, Colum Eastwood, said the party’s MPs would table amendments to legislation due to come before Westminster which would bring forward the language and cultural provisions agreed in the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal in 2020.

In a video message shared on social media on Tuesday night, the Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis said it was “vital” the culture and language provisions agreed in NDNA “are provided for and implemented in full.”

Mr Lewis - who held meetings with the Stormont parties on Tuesday - said he would “continue to engage closely” with them and explore “all the options available”.

He did not address the request that legislation be brought forward in Westminster, and instead reaffirmed his commitment to the Stormont institutions.

The people of Northern Ireland, he said, “deserve, and I believe, want, a stable, mature, functioning Executive.

“History has shown us that political stability can never be take for granted. We all have a responsibility to protect it ... and I’ll continue to work with the parties to deliver on that,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker, told the BBC “this was something that was agreed as part of the package, it’s a balanced package, it’s not all about one language or one identity, and it should be delivered.”

Responding to a tweet by the SDLP on social media, the former Northern Secretary Julian Smith MP gave his backing to the proposal, saying it was “good to see every effort is being made to deliver the cultural package - any vote for the cultural package at Westminster will have my full support.”

However the DUP warned the UK government against legislating on matters that it said were Stormont’s responsibility, with the DUP peer Lord Dodds telling the House of Lords that “for Westminster to impose its will on the Assembly on devolved matters would be totally unacceptable and would lead inevitably and inexorably to a collapse in confidence in devolved institutions.”

The legislation at the centre of the dispute is part of a number of cultural measures agreed by the five parties in the Northern Executive and the Irish and British governments as part of the NDNA agreement, but which have not been implemented.

The new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, has said he will implement all outstanding aspects of NDNA, but has not given a timeframe or committed to do so within the current Assembly mandate, the key demand from Sinn Féin.

On Tuesday the leaders of five of the Stormont parties - Alliance, the Green Party, People Before Profit, the SDLP and Sinn Féin - signed a joint letter calling on the Northern Executive and the Irish and British governments to “urgently agree and publish a timetable” to pass the legislation by the end of the mandate.

The Alliance Party leader, Naomi Long, told BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday that “we all signed up to NDNA knowing that there were parts of that agreement that would be more difficult, would be more challenging, but we knew that it had to be done.

“All we need to do is move on, get the Irish language act underway, stop messing around and breaking promises and get on with the real business of government.”

Speaking late on Monday, the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said “this evening we met with the British government and told them that they need to move the Irish language legislation through Westminster.”

She said the UK government had offered to bring forward the legislation “a number of weeks ago”, but “at that time we said our preference was that Irish language legislation would be delivered through the Assembly and Executive as was agreed in New Decade New Approach.”

The party, she said, had “pursued that option vigorously over the last number of weeks” and “engaged intensively with the DUP and with party leader Edwin Poots.

“This legislation was negotiated a year and a half ago and it is now incumbent on the British and Irish governments to act. This is the only way forward to finally resolve this issue,” she said.