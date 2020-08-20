Storm Ellen: 70,000 without power following strong winds and downpours overnight

There are 70,000 homes, businesses and farms without power after Storm Ellen swept over Ireland overnight and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to the ESB’s Power Check website, there are scores of faults across the country, with counties Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath, Longford and Limerick worst affected.

In an update on the situation on Thursday afternoon, the ESB warned that some homes will remain without electricity tonight, predominantly in Cork and Tipperary.

“We are advising all those impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow, with small pockets of customers potentially without power beyond that. It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary,” it said.

Earlier this morning, 194,000 properties were without power, but ESB Networks said this had been reduced to 70,000 by the afternoon.

A full list of the faults can be found on the Power Check website.

Outages

ESB Networks has said while power will be restored to thousands of people by Thursday evening, some homes in areas of the south, west and midlands will remain without electricity.

Earlier, ESB Networks said it is advising customers impacted by outages that they should “prepare to be without electricity for a number of days”.

“It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary,” a spokesman for the ESB said.

Repair crews were being deployed this morning in the most affected areas and where safe to do so, “assessing the damage so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible”.

“In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews are also working under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE,” the spokesman added.

#StormEllen broke Mean Wind Speed (111 km/h) & MSL Pressure (966.4 hPa) records for August. As our climate continues to change we expect more weather records to be broken. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 20, 2020 This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen.Millions spent on flood protection.The entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.OPW need to provide answers. #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/pPr061LOz9 — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) August 19, 2020

A fallen tree in Cabinteely, Co Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Lawrence Hill/Twitter/PA Wire

Derek Hynes, operations manager for ESB Networks, said the earlier figure of 194,000 impacted properties had not been the largest figure ever for damage.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday that the highest number without power ever was in 2017 following Storm Ophelia when there were 385,000, followed by Storm Darwin in 2014 when there were 280,000 without power.

However, this is the first time there has been such loss of power at this time of year, the impact will be different because trees are in full leaf, he explained.

Warning

Met Éireann on Thursday morning issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Kerry and Waterford. The warning is valid between 5pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for the entire country today and tonight, valid between 9am on Thursday and 5am Friday.

In Co Cork, flooding has been reported in Skibbereen, Kinsale, Middleton and Bantry.

Cork County Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel operating flood pumps in Skibbereen after flooding caused by Storm Ellen overnight. Photograph: Niall Twomey West Cork Civil Defence

Met Éireann had issued a status red storm warning for Cork with winds predicted to hit over 150km/h between 9pm and midnight on Wednesday. The alert proved accurate with high winds bringing down trees and power lines all over Munster.

Cork was particularly badly hit as winds, measured at one stage as gusting at 143km/h at Roches Point at the mouth of Cork Harbour, brought down power lines all over the county.

Jim Molloy, acting director of Services and Roads with Cork County Council, said the local authority had responded to 50 call outs overnight for fallen trees in east Cork and 30 in relation to flooding, mostly in Skibbereen.

It had been “very tempestuous” last night, he said with the storm causing “a lot of chaos.”

Major routes have been cleared, but he advised motorists to exercise extreme caution and to be alert for fallen trees and spot flooding.

Among the areas badly hit were Fermoy where more than 1,800 homes were affected; Macroom where almost 1,500 premises were affected; Cloyne in east Cork where almost 2,000 customers were affected; and Riverstown near Glanmire where more than 1,000 customers were affected.

In Cork city, Douglas was particularly badly hit with almost 2,500 customers affected, while more than 400 customers in Bishopstown were left without power and 700 homes around Carrigaline in south Cork were also affected. There were smaller outages in Kilworth, Rathcormac and Whitechurch.

More than 250 customers near Youghal were left without power, while in Tallow in Co Waterford more than 500 customers were affected. Near Dungarvan, 1,200 customers were impacted, along with 300 customers near Waterford city as high winds wreaked havoc.

The Regal Centre/O'Keeffe Furniture on Davis Road in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, after part of the roof lifted off the building. Photograph: RTÉ

While Cork bore the brunt of the high winds, there are also power outages in Co Tipperary with 1,100 homes and businesses in Clonmel being left without electricity. The north of the county was also hit with more than 900 customers affected in Templemore and more than 800 in Toomevara.

More than 2,000 customers were affected around Ballyhale in Co Kilkenny and more than 1,600 near Tullamore in Co Offaly. In Athy, Co Kildare, 400 customers were affected, while there were smaller outages in Bagenalstown in Co Carlow, Clonroche in Co Wexford; Ballybunion in Co Kerry; and Athenry, Co Galway.

Flooding

Storm Ellen brought with it heavy rains and Skibbereen in west Cork in particular was badly affected with Bridge Street flooding to a depth of several inches before members of the Skibbereen unit of the Cork County Fire Service backed up by west Cork Civil Defence cleared the street.

Local Cork South West TDs Holly Cairns of the Social Democrats and Christopher O’Sullivan of Fianna Fáil both posted footage on their Twitter accounts of the flooding in Skibbereen, with flood waters racing down Bridge Street in the centre of town.

Mr O’Sullivan tweeted: “This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen. Millions spent on flood protection - the entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall . . . The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection. OPW need to provide answers.”