Socially distanced Easter 1916 commemorations take place at GPO and Áras

Socially distanced 1916 commemorations have taken place in Dublin simultaneously at the GPO and at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Taoiseach Michael Martin and the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney took part in a small ceremony in the inner-courtyard of the GPO while President Michael D Higgins performed a wreath-laying ceremony at the Áras.

In a departure from the tradition of previous years, there were no large crowds or stands of dignitaries assembled in O’Connell Street where the tricolour was lowered to half mast at noon.

In the GPO’s open air inner courtyard, Fr P.J Somers chaplain to the Defence Forces, led Mr Martin, Mr Coveney and the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu in prayer for the “men, women and children who died during the 1916 Rising”.

“As they entered the darkness of uncertainty in their time , we too have come to know uncertainty in our time. Continuing to be inspired by the leaders of the the Rising, we stand ready to celebrate the light that comes from our common determination to see out our current challenges”, he said.

Fr Somers remembered “all those who have died during this past year” and prayed “with profound gratitude” for the courage of frontline health workers.

Outside on the front steps of the GPO, Captain Marie Carrigy of Co Longford, an instructor at the army cavalry school, read the 1916 Proclamation.

The Taoiseach then invited President Higgins to lay a wreath at Áras An Uachtaráin “on behalf of the people of Ireland in honour of all those who died”.

Due to social distancing and Covid-19 precautions the wreath was actually put in place by Corporal Tommy Martin of the 2nd Brigade of the Military Police, stationed at the Áras, on the President’s instruction and as he stood to attention nearby.

The wreath was laid in a section of the garden where 16 birch trees have been planted to commemorate the 16 men executed in 1916. The wreath laying was followed by a minute’s silence.

Back at the GPO courtyard, the Last Post was sounded by bandsman Niall O’Leary of the Defence Forces School of Music and followed by the raising of the flag on the pediment of the GPO.

The proceedings closed with a rendition of the National Anthem was sung by soprano Claudia Boyle.