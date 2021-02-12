Snow and ice warning in place for most of country on Saturday

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for most of the country from 2am to 12pm on Saturday.

The warning is in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, with up to 5cm of snow possible in some areas.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from midnight until 12pm tomorrow with 30 to 40mm of rain expected.

Furthermore, fewer than 500 homes and businesses are without power in counties Mayo and Galway, a fall from 1,300 this morning.

ESB Networks said most homes would have their power restored over the course of today.

Warnings have also been issued to road users in the west of the country where snow and ice has been reported on many routes.

However, conditions have improved on the N59 from Crossmolina heading towards Belmullet in Co Mayo after several lorries were reportedly stuck this morning.

AA Roadwatch said road conditions around Westport, Co Mayo, are reported to be “treacherous” while snow is still affecting secondary and local routes around Clifden.

In Co Kerry, the Conor Pass is closed until further notice due to slippery conditions.

In Co Wicklow, gardaí said motorists should avoid the Sally Gap due to icy conditions.

An overnight status yellow snow and ice warning for 16 counties in Connacht and Leinster expired at 8am.

Several counties in the west saw heavy snow showers on Thursday but Met Éireann says any remaining snow falls today are set to be confined to southern coastal regions.