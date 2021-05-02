Six men rescued at Dublin’s Sandymount Strand

Six men were rescued from a sandbank at Sandymount Strand on Sunday afternoon after they were caught by the incoming tide.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said that about 20 times a year people have to be helped when they are caught by the swiftness with which the water comes in.

“When it reaches half-tide, then the water comes in very quickly,” he said. “People get caught. It’s quite regular.”

RNLI Dún Laoghaire sent an inshore lifeboat to Sandymount to assist the men. Photograph: RNLI Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat Station/Twitter

RNLI Dún Laoghaire sent an inshore lifeboat to Sandymount to assist the men, who found themselves standing on a sandbank with water up to their knees, and the tide still coming in.

The men were brought to Poolbeg and did not need any medical attention.