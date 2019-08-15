Shannon flights suspended after fire on plane carrying US troops

Flights have been suspended at Shannon Airport after a passenger jet had to be evacuated on the runway after smoke was seen coming from its landing gear.

The Omni Air International Boeing 767-300 was about to depart when the crew had to return to the terminal.

Omni Air International is a civilian airline that transports personnel for the United State’s military.

While the aircraft was taxiing along the runway, smoke was spotted by air traffic controllers who alerted the flight crew.

The passengers - members of the US military - and crew left the jet via two emergency slides on the right side of the plane.

We are investigating reports of an incident involving Omni Air International flight 531 at Shannon Airport, Ireland. The Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft rejected takeoff and was safely evacuated. Initial reports indicate no serious injuries to passengers or crew. — OmniAirInternational (@OmniAir) August 15, 2019

Airport fire crews were scrambled and extinguished the fire.

The only operational runway at Shannon has been closed. All operations have been suspended. Both of Aer Lingus’s flights from Shannon Airport to Heathrow have been cancelled and all American Airline flights have been suspended.

In a Twitter post, the airport said: “Due to an incident at the airport all flights have been temporarily suspended.”

An updated post later confirmed: “We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Shannon Airport involving a Boeing 763 aircraft. Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended.”

Shannon Group confirmed that one passenger received medical attention for a minor injury.

It added: “The airport operations team are working to remove the aircraft from the site. Intending passengers are asked to contact their airline. Further updates will be available on the airport twitter page.”