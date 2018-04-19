Scouting Ireland chief steps aside in ‘best interests’ of group

The chief scout at Scouting Ireland has stepped aside from his position while an independent inquiry is completed into how senior volunteers at the group handled a rape allegation in 2016.

In a statement on Thursday, Christy McCann announced he had informed the organisation’s board that he was “temporarily” standing down.

“I believe it is in the best interests of our organisation that I do so in order to give adequate time to bring our investigation to a conclusion” he said.

“As chief scout and as a co-respondent in the process currently underway, I believe my standing aside is the right thing to do and will help ensure the current process is allowed to continue without delay and further distraction”, he said.

Mr McCann said it was important the organisation “continues to focus on the young people we serve” and that safeguarding remains a “priority.”

A barrister-led investigation is looking at the actions of Mr McCann, Scouting Ireland chief commissioners David Shalloo and Thérèse Bermingham, and board member Ollie Kehoe in handling of the rape allegation.

A confidential review by child protection expert Ian Elliott, into the treatment of the 2016 complaint, in which a female leader claimed she was raped by a male leader on a camping trip seven years earlier, criticised the actions of the four senior volunteers.

The male leader was readmitted to Scouting Ireland after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to prosecute. However, garda advice to resubmit the man for garda vetting was not followed.

The barrister-led inquiry is expected to be completed next month, at which point the board may consider disciplinary action.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone told the Dáil: “I have been informed that the chief scout will be stepping aside from this evening pending the completion of the independent investigation.”

Ms Zappone is due to meet Scouting Ireland chief executive Dr John Lawlor and Mr McCann on Thursday evening at her department’s offices.

Funding

Last week Ms Zappone suspended State funding to the organisation, worth nearly €1 million a year, due to governance concerns over the board’s response to Mr Elliott’s report.

Publicly funded organisations must be required to meet “strong governance standards,” Ms Zappone told the Dáil.

“In view of this I decided to withhold any further drawdown of funding to Scouting Ireland until such time as I can be satisfied that the organisation’s governance standards are up to the required level. As of now I am not satisfied” she said.

So far this year the organisation, which has 40,000 juvenile members, has drawn down €438,168 in State funding.

“This means that Scouting Ireland is funded up until the end of June,” the Minister said. “It is my sincere hope that Scouting Ireland will utilise this time to engage constructively with myself and my officials, to address all outstanding issues relating to the standards of governance within the organisation.”

The Scouting Ireland board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night which lasted more than four hours. Pressure was put on Mr McCann and other senior volunteers criticised in Mr Elliott’s report to consider their positions, according to sources present.

Annette Byrne, Scouting Ireland’s national treasurer, is expected to take over as chair of the organisation’s board, Ms Zappone informed the Dáil.

‘Next steps’

The Minister said she would decide the “next steps” in relation to the organisation’s funding following her meeting with the group on Thursday evening.

Ms Zappone was speaking after Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte and Labour TD Seán Sherlock raised the issue of Scouting Ireland’s suspended funding.

Since details of Mr Elliott’s report were first published in The Irish Times, Ms Zappone said she has “received other confidential correspondence about additional matters of grave and serious concern” in relation to Scouting Ireland.

Last Saturday the organisation’s national council re-elected Mr McCann to the role of chief scout for a second three-year term.

In March, an internal crisis management group, set up in response to the Elliott report, recommended that Mr McCann, Mr Shalloo, and Ms Bermingham should step aside, but none did so at the time.

Several local scout groups - including St Patrick’s in Dundalk and 34th Tipperary troop - have called for all senior volunteers criticised in Mr Elliott’s report to step aside, until the independent investigation is completed.

Representatives from Scouting Ireland are due to appear before the Oireachtas committee on children and youth affairs on Wednesday, to answer questions over governance and safeguarding standards.