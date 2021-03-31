Refurbished post office to provide permanent arts hub for Galway city

Galway city is to get a long-awaited permanent civic arts space as part of the redevelopment of its major post office.

The Galway Arts Festival has been using a vacant site at the junction of Eglinton Street and William Street as a temporary arts space during the festival in 2019 and 2020.

It was also the location for the Tulca Festival of Visual Arts in 2020.

Despite its reputation for the arts, Galway has long lacked a permanent civic arts space or city gallery.

This will change with the regeneration of the space along with the post office in Eglinton Street which has not been refurbished for 40 years.

An Post has tasked agents Cushman & Wakefield with a competitive tender to redevelop the landholding.

A property developer will refurbish the post office, create a civic space and will be free to use the rest for retail and commercial units. It is intended that, while An Post will still own the land, the redevelopment will be on a very long lease.

A spokeswoman for An Post said the company had wanted to refurbish the post office for a long time, adding that there was a noted shortage of civic spaces in the city.

‘Hub of activity’

Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Hildegarde Naughton, who has responsibility for An Post, said “this new development, once complete, will become a hub of activity which will benefit all walks of life in Galway”.

Describing the location as a “hidden gem”, she said: “I am particularly excited for the arts community, and the team behind the Galway International Arts Festival, which have already demonstrated boundless initiative at this location in recent times with the support of An Post.”

There has been a post office at Eglinton Street since the 1850s serving the needs of the city. Among former staff was the poet Máirtín Ó Direáin who worked in Eglinton Street during the 1920s and 1930s. There is a plaque on the wall outside the main post office dedicated to him.

The Galway International Arts Festival welcomed the news, saying it had “a long history of temporarily transforming old buildings to facilitate the arts and this news is something we have wanted for Galway for a long time”.