Prof Philip Nolan to seek injunction restraining his dismissal from Science Foundation Ireland

Prof Philip Nolan was this week dismissed from the role of director general at Science Foundation Ireland. Photograph: PA Wire

Prof Philip Nolan is to seek a High Court injunction later today restraining his dismissal from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

Padraic Lyons SC, for Prof Nolan, told the court on Thursday morning his client was notified on Monday night that he was being dismissed from the role of director general at the research agency.

Mr Lyons was speaking as he made an urgent application to Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy to hear Prof Nolan’s application for an injunction restraining his dismissal. The papers in the case would be ready by lunchtime, the court heard.

The judge said that if he got the papers by then, he would hear the case at 2pm.

In a statement on Tuesday, SFI said Prof Nolan is no longer director general of the organisation and a new acting director had been appointed.

SFI is a State-funded research agency that provides grants for researchers from around the world who wish to relocate to Ireland.