Your top stories on Thursday: Tents cleared from Grand Canal; holidaymakers warned over scams

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; why does the EU want to ban smoky bacon crisps?

Asylum seekers' tents being removed from the Grand Canal in Dublin this morning. More than 100 men sleeping in the tents have been told they were being offered accommodation and had to leave. They are set to be bused to a new location in Dublin where they will be living in tests but where officials say they will have access to to food and sanitary facilities. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Thu May 30 2024 - 08:15
Grand Canal: New clearance of asylum seekers’ tents under way

Tents housing asylum seekers are being cleared from the Grand Canal in Dublin on Thursday morning, the third such clearance in recent weeks.

From 6am workers from Waterways Ireland, which manages the canal network; the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS); the HSE; Dublin City Council and gardaí were on site at Wilton Terrace.

  • Scarlett Johansson is right: AI companies must be more transparent: In the film Her, a lonely writer called Theodore Twombly falls in love with the disembodied voice of Samantha, a digital assistant played by the actor Scarlett Johansson. “I can’t believe I’m having this conversation with my computer,” Twombly tells Samantha. “You’re not. You’re having this conversation with me,” Samantha coos.

Andhra Bhavan review: I immediately added this Dublin 1 restaurant to my list of favourites: Andhra Bhavan is jammers at 6.30pm when I visit, writes Corinna Hardgrave. There are one or two large tables, clearly regulars, with dishes winging their way over, a few families cover the generations, and there’s a spattering of newbies, like me, who are engrossed in the extensive menu.

