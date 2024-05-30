Your top stories on Thursday: Tents cleared from Grand Canal; holidaymakers warned over scams

Grand Canal: New clearance of asylum seekers’ tents under way
Tents housing asylum seekers are being cleared from the Grand Canal in Dublin on Thursday morning, the third such clearance in recent weeks.
From 6am workers from Waterways Ireland, which manages the canal network; the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS); the HSE; Dublin City Council and gardaí were on site at Wilton Terrace.
- Holidaymakers warned over scams after almost €100m stolen: Irish holidaymakers at home and abroad have been warned to be on alert for “complex and deceptive” scams this summer following a surge in fraudulent activity recorded last year.
- Bad housing harms mental health of mothers and children, finds ESRI report: The damaging impact on mothers’ mental health of living in a home that is cold, damp and overcrowded is leading to “much poorer” outcomes for their children, a landmark study published on Thursday finds.
- Explainer: Why does the EU want to ban smoky bacon crisps?: If arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage was still an MEP in the European Parliament, you would expect he might have a field day kicking up about a recent EU decision to ban certain types of smoke flavouring added to ham, rashers and crisps.
- Women need to work extra eight years to make up pensions gap - report: Women will have to work an extra eight years on average to earn the same pension pot as a male colleague, a new report from Irish Life has found.
- Weather forecast: Cloudy and breezy to start this morning with scattered showers. The day will brighten through the afternoon as showers die out and sunny spells break through. Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with moderate northwest winds easing later on. It will be mainly dry tonight with a mix of clear spells and some scattered cloud. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
- Scarlett Johansson is right: AI companies must be more transparent: In the film Her, a lonely writer called Theodore Twombly falls in love with the disembodied voice of Samantha, a digital assistant played by the actor Scarlett Johansson. “I can’t believe I’m having this conversation with my computer,” Twombly tells Samantha. “You’re not. You’re having this conversation with me,” Samantha coos.
- Newton Emerson: Notion that Ireland would hold all the cards on reunification has a whiff of Brexit
- Finn McRedmond: Keir Starmer is ‘in love’ with Ireland. It will take more than that to repair the relationship
Andhra Bhavan review: I immediately added this Dublin 1 restaurant to my list of favourites: Andhra Bhavan is jammers at 6.30pm when I visit, writes Corinna Hardgrave. There are one or two large tables, clearly regulars, with dishes winging their way over, a few families cover the generations, and there’s a spattering of newbies, like me, who are engrossed in the extensive menu.
- Aoife Mannion: ‘I’m hoping some of our learning can come to fruition against Sweden’: Aoife Mannion struggles to recall the last trophy she won before Manchester United’s victory over Spurs in the FA Cup final earlier this month.
- Israel spied on Irish-funded Palestinian NGOs reporting alleged war crimes, investigation finds: An investigation by international and Israeli news outlets has reported that Israel spied on officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and four Palestinian human rights organisations in an attempt to hinder and discredit an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes.
- Irish mortgages start-up Nua to go live with initial brokers within weeks: Nua Money, a mortgages start-up backed by the Allen beef barons of Wexford, has secured a licence from the Central Bank and plans to start offering loans through an initial group of 10 brokers around the end of June, according to sources.
