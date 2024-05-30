Your top stories on Thursday: Tents cleared from Grand Canal; holidaymakers warned over scams

Asylum seekers' tents being removed from the Grand Canal in Dublin this morning. More than 100 men sleeping in the tents have been told they were being offered accommodation and had to leave. They are set to be bused to a new location in Dublin where they will be living in tests but where officials say they will have access to to food and sanitary facilities. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Tents housing asylum seekers are being cleared from the Grand Canal in Dublin on Thursday morning, the third such clearance in recent weeks.

From 6am workers from Waterways Ireland, which manages the canal network; the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS); the HSE; Dublin City Council and gardaí were on site at Wilton Terrace.

