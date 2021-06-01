Recovery plan to create 50,000 places on digital and green job programmes

More than 50,000 training scheme places on digital and green job programmes will be created under the Government’s economic recovery plan, it is understood.

Under plans going to cabinet on Tuesday, almost half will be given over to climate and just transition measures – with another €225 million investment in Simon Harris’ Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Solas, the State’s training agency, will be the largest recipient of cash under the scheme for investment in the skills. Sources said the focus will be on workers whose jobs are unlikely to return post-pandemic, to enable them to move into new roles or occupations in sectors of the economy that are growing.

Such areas include financial services and technology, with retraining in digital abilities a key part of the plan. There will also be specific skills training in the retrofitting sector in light of the planned expansion to retrofitting schemes.

Other opportunities in the sector will include apprenticeships for mechanics maintaining electric vehicles or wind turbine management.

Rapid jobs growth is key to the Government’s recovery plan, which sources said would generate growth and tax revenue which in turn could help ward off the need for tax increases.

Up to €3.5 billion in additional spending on Covid supports and economic stimulus will be announced by the Government on Tuesday as it seeks to jump-start a post-pandemic economic recovery.

But the income and business support schemes that have sustained hundreds of thousands of workers and small businesses since early last year are to be gradually wound down, a move which will see payments cut in the months ahead.

The size of the package to be announced on Tuesday will put it on a par with a conventional budget day of recent years, which saw spending and tax giveaways of comparable size. But Tuesday’s announcements are intended to mark the beginning of the process which will see the Government wean itself off the massive borrowing of the pandemic period and transition towards more sustainable public finances.