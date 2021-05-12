Rain to bring risk of thunderstorms and hail from Thursday

There will be a continued risk of thunderstorms and heavy showers heading into Thursday, with potential for some spot flooding in parts, Met Éireann has said.

The heavy rain from earlier in the week is expected to sporadically return into the weekend, in between some spells of sunshine.

The national forecaster has said Thursday morning will see patches of mist and fog, turning to rain across the midlands, before spreading over Ulster and Leinster.

The rain will bring a risk of hail, thunderstorms and some spot flooding, according to the latest forecast.

The southwest of the country will see better weather with sunny spells and only isolated showers. The highest temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 15 degrees, with light to moderate breezes.

The forecast for the rest of the week is for more unsettled weather, bringing both a mix of rain and sun.

On Thursday night, rain will be heaviest along the east coast, with temperatures dropping to lows of three degrees.

Friday

Friday is expected to start off mostly dry, with rain in the northern half of the country. Heavy cloud and rain showers are forecast to move in from the southwest from the late afternoon onwards, sweeping across to cover Munster and Connacht that evening.

Met Éireann has said rain will be widespread across the country by Friday night. However, temperatures will remain mild, not dropping below six degrees.

The outlook for the weekend is for more heavy showers, with some reprieve in periods of sunshine.

Showers of rain will be widespread on Saturday afternoon, with downpours in some places, and risks of hail and thunder. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be between highs of 12 to 15 degrees.

Similarly, Sunday will see another day of heavy showers, with a risk of more hail and thunder. The rain is forecast to be heaviest in the afternoon, with fresh to moderate southwesterly winds.