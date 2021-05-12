Covid-19: A further eight deaths and 448 new cases reported this evening

A further eight Covid-19 related deaths and 448 new cases of the virus have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday evening.

Of the deaths notified today three occurred in March, two occurred in February and three occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 - 92 years.

There have now been a total of 4,937 Covid-19 related deaths in the pandemic in the State.

There have now been a total of 254,013 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the cases notified today 78 per cent are under 45 years of age.

Some 229 of the new cases are in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 109 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The figures come as it emerged half of the Covid-19 outbreaks recorded in the last week were linked to private homes.

There were 153 outbreaks among families in private homes, out of 311 recorded outbreaks overall in the week ending May 8th, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Only one new outbreak was recorded in both nursing homes and hospitals, previously a major source of large clusters of the virus, prior to widespread vaccination in both settings.

A Covid-19 outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools rose to 61 during the May 2nd-May 8th period, up from 29 the previous week.

In childcare facilities, health authorities detected seven confirmed outbreaks, the lowest number in several weeks.

There were two outbreaks linked to religious ceremonies, such as funerals or weddings, and nine outbreaks traced to travel.

Workplaces accounted for 17 Covid-19 outbreaks in the last week, with two traced to retail stores, and a further two connected to social gatherings.

Among vulnerable groups, there were six outbreaks in Traveller communities, one in the Roma community, and one outbreak linked to a direct provision centre.

To date more than 2.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland, according to new Department of Health figures.

As of Monday, 1.8 million doses have been administered, with more than 35 per cent of the adult population having received at least their first dose.

A portion of the vaccine supplies are held in reserve to ensure sufficient stocks are available to administer second doses later.

Pfizer continue to make up the bulk of the State’s vaccine supply, with 1.5 million doses delivered up to May 9th.

There have been 566,000 doses of AstraZeneca delivered, 218,400 doses of Moderna, and 26,400 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Last week some 182,520 Pfizer doses arrived, and 32,400 Moderna shots, with no shipments of AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

The Government remains hopeful it can reach a previously stated target of vaccinating 82 per cent of adults with at least one dose by the end of June.