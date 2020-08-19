Philip Nolan: Public ‘relaxed a little’ over Covid-19 guidelines

Professor Philip Nolan has said it was essential for the public to continue to abide by Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland “unless we move quickly and firmly now to prevent further transmission from households into communities, we will see case numbers rising to numbers that are unsustainable.”

What had been seen in recent weeks was a slow but persistent rise of cases in the population from workplaces, to households, to the community.

“NPHET, the Government and the HSE recognise the test and trace system is under pressure but the department is working on that,” he said

Prof Nolan said that the level of community transmission appeared to have doubled in the last seven days.

“Unless we move quickly now together to prevent further transmission from households into communities, we will see case numbers rising to a level that is unsustainable,” he warned.

It was a case that the public were not being as careful as they had been earlier in the pandemic. It was not a case of them being complacent, he said. People had “relaxed a little” and the concern was that the virus was “like fire in a tinder box”.

NPHET had been clear with the public about the types of transmission that were occurring, he said. It was difficult to monitor the level of community transmission and every case had to be investigated. With hundreds of cases identified in the last seven days that meant a significant number of cases remained under investigation, he explained.

Prof Nolan said that the core message remained the same – the public should avoid congregating, should practice hand hygiene and observe social distancing rules. “We are at this critical juncture.”

Also on Morning Ireland, public health specialist professor Ruairí Brugha said the HSE is using an antiquated system for tracking Covid-19 cases which fails to pinpoint where transmissions are occurring.

A system that identifies where cases are happening so that they can be targeted is needed, he said. Not knowing where exactly transmissions are taking place is a “major problem,” he added.