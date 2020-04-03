Patients will no longer have to visit GP to get repeat prescription

The Government today moved to ease pressure on patients, doctors and pharmacists through facilitating electronic transfer of prescriptions and extending the validity of a prescription.

Patients will no longer have to present a paper script to their pharmacist to get a prescription under a statutory instrument signed by the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Currently patients need a paper script for security purposes which they have to get in person from their GP.

The Medicinal Products (Prescription and Control of Supply Amendment) Regulations 2020 has been passed allowing for the electronic transfer of prescriptions to a pharmacy via the HSE’s Healthmail system. It will not allow for transfer through any other email medium.

In addition people with a prescription script for six months will now see its period of validity automatically extended to nine months.

Pharmacists will be given discretion to carry on a repeat prescription for a patient even if that patient has not got a new script.

The guidelines state: “Where it is the professional judgement of the pharmacist that it is safe, appropriate and necessary for the continued treatment of the person for a further supply to be made, and it is unreasonable at this time for the person to obtain a new prescription, then the pharmacist can make further supplies against existing prescriptions for certain types of medicines.”

Mr Harris said the changes will relieve the pressure on GPs and pharmacists.

“We are asking people to stay home. We know many people will still require access to important medicines and that is why we are introducing these measures,” he said.

“ However, I also want to remind patients and the general public not to seek supplies of medicines over and above their normal requirements. Doing so will hamper the supply of medicines for others.

“The changes we will make today will relieve the pressure on GPs and pharmacists. Crucially, it will reduce the need for people to visit their GP or pharmacy during this pandemic,” the Minister said.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland and the Medical Council will be issuing joint guidance for pharmacists and prescribers in relation to these amendments.

The department said there are currently no shortages of any medicines in Ireland as additional stocks are routinely built into the supply chain.

The department added: “Therefore, Ireland is unlikely to face general medicines supply issues now or in the near future as a result of any potential delays in the supply chain caused by Covid-19 related issues.

“ There is no need for hospitals or healthcare professionals to order extra quantities of medicines, or for doctors to issue additional prescriptions. Similarly, patients and the general public are asked not to seek supplies of medicines over and above their normal requirements. Doing so will disrupt existing stock levels and hamper the supply of medicines for others.”