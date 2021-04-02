Motorcyclist named following fatal collision in Co Down

A man has died after a two-vehicle road crash in Co Down on Thursday.

Alisdair Wallace (66) was killed in the incident and died at the scene following his injuries. He was from the Kircubbin area.

He collided with a car at the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards, at about 4.50pm.

Police say inquiries are continuing and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or why may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1467 of 01/04/21.