Man in his 50s dies while climbing Mount Brandon

A man has died while climbing Mount Brandon in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 50s, fell ill and collapsed around 1.30pm while he was with four companions.

Gardaí contacted Valentia Coast Guard, who then tasked Kerry Mountain Rescue and Dingle Coast Guard to help the man.

The Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was also sent to assist the man, but poor visibility meant the helicopter could not land.

The people the man was travelling with attempted to give him CPR until Dingle Coast Guard reached them.

It is understood he was declared dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the base of the mountain by the coast guard, assisted by Kerry Mountain Rescue.

An ambulance then took the man’s body to Kerry University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

Separately, a man in his 80s had to be airlifted off Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

At around 6pm, Valencia Coast Guard received a call alerting them that a man needed medical assistance.

The Rescue 115 helicopter was tasked to assist the man, along with Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Meanwhile in Dublin, a sea swimmer was rescued and airlifted to hospital after getting into trouble in the water at Killiney, at around 5pm. It is understood members of the public rang gardaí­ after noticing he was in difficulty. He was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital by the coast guard.