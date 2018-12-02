Man left in ‘semi-conscious state’ after early hours fall from pub window

A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after falling out of an upstairs window of a well-known music pub in west Donegal during the early hours of the morning, gardaí said.

Both gardaí and paramedics were called to the scene at Teach Hiúdaí Beag in Bunbeg, Gweedore, at about 3:50am on Sunday.

A Garda spokesman said the a man was found in a “semi-conscious state” with head and neck injuries.

It appeared he had fallen from a second floor window of the pub, which also has rooms for bed and breakfast accommodation, according to initial inquiries.

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, about 50km away, where he was treated and assessed for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have spoken to witnesses at the scene of the incident. “We were made aware of the situation and inquiries are ongoing,” said a spokesman.

Hugh Gallagher, manager of the pub which is famed for its traditional music sessions, declined to give any details about what had happened.

“It would be inappropriate for me to talk about this at this moment in time,” he said.