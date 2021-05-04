‘Strange’ and ‘unusual’ weather conditions expected this week

Strange and unusual weather for this time of year is forecast for the coming week with frost and night-time temperatures as low as minus three degrees, according to Met Éireann.

The sudden cold snap is set to see day and night-time temperatures plunge well below long-term averages for the month of May with extensive freezing conditions at night.

Based on long-term averages over the years 1981 to 2010, minimum temperatures in May should be around 13 to 16 degrees during the daytime, and six to eight degrees at night.

From Wednesday however those numbers will drop to eight to 11 degrees during the day, and near zero to minus three at night.

The forecast is bad news for gardeners everywhere who may have hoped the frosts were over and placed young plants and vegetables outside.

Met Éireann forecaster Emer Flood said the sudden drop was “strange. It is unusual for this time of year,” she said.

Meteorological calendar

May is still spring according to the meteorological calendar, but many consider May to be the start of summer with much planting in gardens and outdoor activity in the countryside and on the waterways.

“That being said those are long-term averages for the whole month of May, and it is only the start of May now”, said Ms Flood.

Things will get slightly better over the weekend, but Ms Flood said that the rising temperatures would bring in wet and windy conditions at times.

Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the showers frequent over the north and northwest. The worst of the frost will likely be kept away by blustery winds but the night will see long clear spells developing with lows of -1 inland and +3 degrees in coastal areas.

Wednesday will be another cool day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers but the frost risk comes into its own on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Wednesday night will see lows of -3 to +1 degrees, and a few mist patches forming also in the very light winds.Thursday night is expected to feature similar conditions.

Rain is expected on Friday night with a milder but unsettled weekend following.

Saturday will see rain clearing northeastwards to showers and sunny spells. A milder day with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

It will be showery on Saturday night and Sunday with breezy conditions at times and mild temperatures.