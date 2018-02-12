Man in his 50s dies after car hits tree in Co Louth
Forensic examination takes place at scene in Ardee after Sunday evening incident
A man in his 50s has died after his car hit a tree in Ardee, Co Louth. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
A man in his 50s has died after his car hit a tree in Ardee, Co Louth.
The man, who was alone in the car, died after his car left the road at Townparks on Sunday at 5.30pm.
There was no other vehicle involved in the crash.
The road has now reopened following a forensic examination and gardaí are investigating.