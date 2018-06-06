Man in his 30s dies in workplace incident at Dublin Port

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s in a workplace incident at Dublin Port on Wednesday.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to Ocean Pier just after 11.30am. The man was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. It is believed he had been struck by a steel beam.

Gardaí carried out an examination of the scene and inquiries are ongoing. The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.