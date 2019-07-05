Man in 70s dies after falling off bicycle in Co Kerry

A man in his 70s has died after falling off his bicycle in Co Kerry.

The incident happened at around 4.20pm in Lauragh, about 24km from Kenmare.

No other person or vehicle was involved in the incident.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the stretch of road is closed and diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them at Kenmare Garda station on 064-6641177 or any Garda station.