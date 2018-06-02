Man dies in Limerick house fire in early hours

A man died in a house fire in Limerick in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Munster Fire Control said it received a 999 alert to go to the house, at Keyes Park, Southill, Limerick city, at 1.38am.

The spokesperson confirmed a male had died in the blaze.

Limerick City and County Fire Service dispatched three units to the scene, which was also attended by gardaí and paramedics.

According to sources there were “a number of people” reported to have been in the house at the time.

The house has been sealed off for a technical and forensic examination.

A postmortem will be carried out on the man’s body at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are investigating.