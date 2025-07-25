Cattle cull forces route change for Tour de France stage 19

Jonathan Milan (green jersey) and GC leader Tadej Pogacar (yellow jersey) at the start line of Friday's stage 19 of the Tour de France. Photograph: Jasper Jacobs/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The route of Friday’s stage 19 of the Tour de France has been altered due to the culling of cows taking place in the Col des Saisies area.

The discovery of a contagious disease among cattle meant the route has been shortened from 129.9km to 95km with two climbs – the 11.3km Cote d’Hery-sur-Ugine and the 13.7km Col des Saisies – removed.

An outbreak of nodular dermatitis meant the affected herd must be culled and race organisers took the decision to divert the route in light of “distress” among the farmers concerned.

In a statement ahead of Friday’s stage, Tour organisers said: “The discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals.

“In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and in order to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided, in agreement with the relevant authorities, to modify the route of Stage 19 (Albertville–La Plagne) and to avoid the ascent to the Col des Saisies.

“The ceremonial start will take place as planned at the exit of Albertville. After a 7km parade, riders will head towards the D925, where the official start will be given.

“The race will then rejoin the original route shortly before Beaufort (at 52.4km on the original schedule).

“Due to this change, which notably bypasses the Col des Saisies, the stage will now cover a total distance of 95km instead of the originally planned 129.9km.”

During Thursday’s stage 18, Tadej Pogacar conquered his demons on the Col de la Loze to stretch his advantage in yellow as Ben O’Connor wrapped up the stage win.

Ireland’s Ben Healy finished the stage in 17th, nine minutes 28 seconds behind O’Connor, retaining ninth in the GC.