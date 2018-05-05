Man dies in Co Derry crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Feeny Road in Dungiven, Co Derry.

The driver (19) was the only occupant of a black Volkswagen Golf that left the road at around 3.30am on Sunday.

PSNI inspector Colin Shaw said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the deceased’s Golf travelling on the Feeny Road prior to the crash. Please call 101, quoting reference number 334 06/05/18.”

The Feeny Road is closed between its junctions with the Foreglen road and Derrychrier Road.

Yesterday, a man died in another Co Derry incident.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine, on Saturday morning.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” said a spokesman for the PSNI. “We would especially like to hear from anyone that may be able to help us trace the movements of the deceased’s vehicle, a blue Nissan 350Z, between 9pm on Friday night and the time the collision was reported, shortly after 8am this morning.”

Ballyrashane Road was closed.