Man charged after Dublin business robbed at knifepoint
Suspect threatened staff and fled scene with sum of cash, Garda spokeswoman says
The man (20s) was detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí have charged a man following a robbery at knifepoint on a business premises in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning.
Shortly before 9.30am, a male entered a shop on Cathal Brugha Street armed with a knife. He threatened staff and demanded money from the till. The suspect fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash, according to a Garda spokeswoman.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man was arrested a short distance away.
The man, who is in his early 20s, was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man has been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.