Man charged after Dublin business robbed at knifepoint

Gardaí have charged a man following a robbery at knifepoint on a business premises in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 9.30am, a male entered a shop on Cathal Brugha Street armed with a knife. He threatened staff and demanded money from the till. The suspect fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man was arrested a short distance away.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.