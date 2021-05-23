Man arrested for attacking officers investigating breach of Covid-19 rules

Police have arrested a 60-year-old man after he attacked officers who were investigating an alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions at a house in a Co Fermanagh village.

Officers were called to the scene at Killee Road in Ballinamallard shortly after 12.30am on Sunday after being alerted to “a possible breach” of public health regulations.

On their arrival, a man approached the police car and attacked it before trying to pull one officer out of the vehicle, according to PSNI Insp Cochrane.

“When police tried to arrest him for criminal damage and assault, he resisted arrest and assaulted a second officer,” the inspector said.

“The man was placed in the police car and taken to hospital where he proceeded to kick the driver and spat in the face of another officer.”

None of the officers were seriously injured during the incident.

A man was arrested under suspicion of resisting arrest, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of assault on police.

“We will continue to review all evidence of potential breaches of the regulations and, where appropriate, action will be taken,” Insp Cochrane said.