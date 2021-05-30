Man arrested after vehicle hits pedestrians in Co Tyrone

PSNI officers investigating a road traffic collision which occurred in Ballygawley in Co Tyrone during the early hours of this morning have arrested one man.

Around 1:45am, it was reported that a vehicle collided with a number of pedestrians on Main Street.

Three men were injured as a result of the collision, and one of them is still in hospital on Sunday afternoon where he is undergoing treatment.

The PSNI have arrested a man, aged 21, on suspicion of road traffic-related offences, and he remains in custody.

“As our enquiries continue, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch with us,” said Inspector Knipe.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have sustained an injury as a result of this incident, but who has not yet spoken with our officers, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 30/05/231.”

A report can also be made online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form: psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.